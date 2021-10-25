(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc painted a bullish outlook in the months ahead fueled by likely increases in interest rates and revealed it would soon kickoff a $2 billion share buyback.

Adjusted pretax profit rose to about $6 billion in the third quarter, beating a consensus estimate of $4.87 billion compiled by the bank, according to the London-based lender on Monday. The numbers were boosted by a $700 million reversal in loan loss reserves and it’s expecting to release an additional amount in the fourth quarter.

“While we retain a cautious outlook on the external risk environment, we believe that the lows of recent quarters are behind us,” Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said in the statement. “This confidence, together with our strong capital position, enables us to announce a share buyback of up to $2 billion, which we expect to commence shortly.”

Globally, banks have been benefiting from an economic recovery as pandemic restrictions have eased and stimulus has fueled a surge in dealmaking and trading, but HSBC said revenue at its debt markets business was partly lower due to a shift of capital out of that businesses. The lender also saw lower revenue in wealth and personal banking while commercial banking income gained.

HSBC, an institution that’s heavily connected to world trade, is in the midst of a big shakeup to expand in Asia and is targeting wealth management as a key profit driver. The lender is exiting businesses in the U.S. and Europe, pouring billions of dollars in fresh investments into Asia, where the bank already makes most of its money.

(Adds release of loan loss reversal in second paragraph.)

