(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc posted one of the worst equities-trading revenue performances among global banks in the second quarter amid an overall slump at its markets business.

Revenue from stock trading at the Asia-focused bank fell 17 percent to $279 million, compared with the 14 percent average rise posted by U.S. banks and similar double-digit gains reported by some of HSBC’s biggest European rivals, including UBS Group AG and BNP Paribas SA.

HSBC’s larger fixed-income trading business fell 12 percent to $1.3 billion, again in contrast with gains reported by most U.S. banks, because of “tighter spreads and lower client activity versus a strong 2Q17,” according to a presentation by the London-based bank. Other European lenders, including BNP and Deutsche Bank AG, reported larger declines.

