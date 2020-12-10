(Bloomberg) -- Steven Major, HSBC Holdings Plc’s global head of fixed-income research, has relocated to Hong Kong from London to boost the firm’s Asia business.

Major will serve stakeholders and clients globally from Hong Kong, and help in strengthening the region’s client franchise, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg. An HSBC spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

The move follows HSBC’s appointment of Hong Kong-based Paul Mackel as its top foreign-exchange strategist in November. The high profile moves are a testimony to the growing significance of Asia in the trading business as London loses some of its shine amid Brexit negotiations.

Major’s team is calling for a continued rally in Treasuries for 2021 in their recently released report, forecasting that yields on the 10-year benchmark should remain in the 0.75% range for the next two years as the Federal Reserve maintains its new average-inflation-targeting framework.

In the past, he made calls that has made him an outlier on Treasuries. In April, his forecast that yields would drop to end the year at 0.5% was the lowest among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. He stuck to a forecast for 2.1% in the middle of last year when others had slashed theirs to below 1%. He stood out in 2014 for correctly predicting that yields would drop to about 2.1%, while the median forecast was 3.4%.

Major remains mildly bullish on China’s government bonds in 2021. Implied policy tightening in the bond curve appears excessive given deflation pressure, uncertainty over the global pandemic, and the yuan’s strength, according to his recent note. Among corporates he favors China property high yield bonds.

Major declined to comment when reached via phone.

