(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc warned of the risk of a further deterioration in China’s property sector, setting aside more funds for possible losses on its exposure to the country’s commercial real estate sector.

Of $1.1 billion expected credit loss charges announced in its third-quarter earnings Monday, about $500 million were related to the commercial real estate sector in mainland China. HSBC has charged a total of $800 million against the China property portfolio this year.

“There remains the potential for a further deterioration in credit conditions during the last three months of the year given the continued uncertainty around liquidity support for state-owned enterprises and ongoing weakness in property market fundamentals,” HSBC said in a statement. “Borrowers are therefore subject to a high degree of performance uncertainty and offshore refinancing risk.”

The firm pared its reliance on the sector, with its total mainland China commercial real estate exposure at $13.6 billion, down roughly $600 million from the second quarter, which it said was “mainly due to write-offs.”

Investors are concerned about banks’ exposure to China’s property market, amid developer defaults and relatively sluggish economic growth. Standard Chartered Plc shares plunged last week after profit missed estimates due to charges related to investments in China.

