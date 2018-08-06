(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc beat analysts’ expectations for second-quarter profit while posting subdued revenue expansion, suggesting Chief Executive Officer John Flint’s $17 billion bet on Asian growth markets has yet to pay off.

Pretax profit on an adjusted basis was $6.11 billion, slightly ahead of the $6.05 billion average estimate of analysts surveyed by HSBC. Adjusted revenue rose 2 percent from a year earlier to $13.7 billion.

Flint, promoted to chief executive officer in February, plans to grow the global behemoth by expanding in key Asian markets including China and establishing the lender as a top-tier wealth manager. Flint’s plan earlier this year to invest $17 billion on building its presence in the region and improving technology was met with a lukewarm reception, amid concern about how long cost growth would outpace revenue and hold back the dividend.

The company announced a second-quarter interim dividend of 10 cents a share.

Below are some highlights from today’s second-quarter results:

Adjusted operating costs were $8.1 billion, 7 percent higher than year earlier

Lending rose 3 percent from first quarter to $26 billion

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 14.2 percent

Reported pretax profit rose 13 percent year-on-year to $6 billion

To contact the reporter on this story: Alfred Liu in Hong Kong at aliu226@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Philip Lagerkranser at lagerkranser@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.