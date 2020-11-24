(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc shares surged as much as 8% in Hong Kong trading on optimism a turnaround at Europe’s biggest lender is gathering steam amid an economic recovery in China.

The shares rose 6.8% to HK$42.45 as of 10:51 a.m. in Hong Kong, paring this year’s decline to 30%. They gained 4.1% in London on Tuesday.

“This is mainly due to the change in market expectation, as HSBC’s operating conditions aren’t as bad as expected previously,” said Richard Cao, analyst at Guotai Junan International. “It’s valuation is also attractive so a catch-up rally is possible.”

The rally comes as Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam could announce several plans to support support integration in the Greater Bay Area, a key region for expansion for HSBC. Lam also plans to expand the scope of the Stock Connect program with mainland exchanges to include shares of secondary-listed companies and biotech firms, Sing Tao reported, citing unidentified people.

The London-based bank beat profit estimates for the third quarter, delivering an upside surprise as it pared back expected credit losses and signaled it may resume limited dividend payments already for this year.

The recent rise in HSBC’s shares has been supported by better-than-expected third quarter results, easing geopolitical tail risk with Biden’s victory in the U.S. election and a rising probability of dividend resumption, JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in a note on Monday.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Tuesday reinstated HSBC with a buy rating.

HSBC’s shares have also been rising since its biggest shareholder, China’s Ping An Insurance Group Co., raised its stake in the lender.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.