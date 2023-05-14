(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc said it is targeting return on tangible equity for its Asia business that’s in the “mid teens,” amid pressure from its top shareholder to improve returns.

Ping An Insurance Group Co. has criticized the bank’s current model in Asia as being “inefficient,” and said that its returns lag behind Asian peers. The Chinese firm is also pushing for a separate listing of HSBC’s Asian arm.

In a statement to the exchange, HSBC reiterated Monday that the group’s ambition is for returns to be at least 12% from 2023. It is targeting high single digit percentage wealth revenue growth, and mid single digit percentage lending growth over the medium to long term, the statement said. HSBC also reemphasized the importance of its international network.

“We now have an unrivaled international proposition that supports our Asia customers looking to trade with and grow in markets across Europe, the Middle East and the Americas, and vice versa,” said Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn.

The bank, which counts Hong Kong as its biggest market, has also been diversifying its presence in other markets in the region, amid rising geopolitical tension.

“In addition to our core strength in Hong Kong, we now have growth engines in mainland China, India, Singapore and beyond,” said Quinn. The lender said it will be holding a week long seminar for investors and analysts in Hong Kong and Singapore to discuss its ambitions.

