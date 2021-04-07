(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc has told more than 1,200 staff at its British call centers that they can permanently work from home following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are in discussions with contact center colleagues who serve HSBC UK retail customers about ways that we can offer flexibility on work location while ensuring the way we work meets our customers’ needs,” HSBC UK, the group’s domestic retail unit, said in an emailed statement. “These discussions are continuing.”

Reuters, which first reported the change, said about 70% of 1,800 eligible staff have volunteered not to return to the office.

The past year at home-working has changed employees’ expectations of office work, prompting banks and other large firms to rethink their practices. Standard Chartered Plc this month formalized hybrid working for staff across its global operations after 84% of its employees asked to keep the flexible arrangements pioneered during the pandemic.

