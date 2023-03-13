(Bloomberg) -- HSBC has emerged as a white knight for the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed at the end of last week. The deal, for a nominal £1, avoids the use of tax payer money and talk of a “bailout” — a relief to the Chancellor, whose budget preparations have been interrupted by the scramble to restore order. Still, Silicon Valley Bank was an important part of the UK’s technology and life sciences ecosystem, a fact underlined by the many London-listed companies reporting they used the bank.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In the City

Silicon Valley Bank UK: HSBC has agreed to buy the UK arm of the collapsed Californian bank for a nominal consideration of £1 in a deal organised by the Bank of England and the UK Treasury.

HSBC said the deal will complete immediately and will be funded from existing resources

The BOE and the UK Treasury, which helped broker the deal, said no taxpayer funds will be used and all of the UK bank’s customers will be able to access their deposits from today

At the same time as the deal was announced, a raft of UK-listed companies reported their exposure to Silicon Valley Bank and its UK arm, including:

Syncona Limited: The funder of healthcare estimated its indirect exposure across its portfolio to SVB and its UK arm is about 6% of its net asset value.

Learning Technologies Group Plc: The digital learning company said about £11.7 million of its £110.7 million total cash and cash equivalents were on deposit with SVB and SVB UK.

Trustpilot Group Plc: The reviews website said SVB UK was its principal banking partner, but it has alternative banking relationships that will allow it to continue operating.

Auction Technology Group Plc: The auction platform said 5% of its $10m cash at bank is held on deposit at Silicon Valley Bank, and the bank is one sixth of its Senior Facilities syndicate.

In Westminster

Jeremy Hunt is due to present his Spring Budget to lawmakers on Wednesday and is under pressure to boost growth amid forecasts of a recession and to address a prolonged cost-of-living crisis. Hunt is expected to unveil measures to cut labor inactivity and boost business investment to spur UK economic growth.

Rishi Sunak will meet US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in San Diego on Monday to unveil a joint effort to develop a new nuclear-powered submarine aimed at countering China’s growing naval might in the Asia-Pacific region.

In Case You Missed It

Royal Group, an investment firm controlled by a top Abu Dhabi royal, has also been considering a possible takeover of SVB’s UK arm, Bloomberg reported, while Bank of London, a UK clearing bank, said in a statement on Sunday that it has submitted a formal proposal. Lender OakNorth also engaged in detailed discussions about an offer, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Looking Ahead

Tomorrow, the UK is set to unveil January’s unemployment data, which are likely to show the Britain’s jobs market cooling further, highlighting why the BOE is not yet done raising interest rates. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see the unemployment rate rising to 3.8% in the three months to January, up from 3.7% in the final quarter of 2022.

The world’s largest inter-dealer broker TP ICAP Group Plc is slated to report its full-year performance, while merchant bank Close Brothers Group Plc is expected to disclose its first-half results.

