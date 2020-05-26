(Bloomberg) --

HSBC Holdings Plc is taking full control of its German business by buying out the minority owner.

The British lender will acquire an 18.66% stake in HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG from Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg, a regional lender in the south of Germany, according to statements by the banks that didn’t give a price. HSBC will hold 99.33% of the registered share capital after the deal closes and plans to squeeze out remaining investors.

HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt had total assets of 26.6 billion euros ($29 billion) and employed more than 3,000 people at the end of last year. LBBW said the stake was “a purely financial investment.”

HSBC in February announced plans to cut 35,000 jobs, $4.5 billion in costs and $100 billion of risk-weighted assets by reducing its U.S. and European businesses and investment bank, though the pandemic has since prompted management to pause layoffs.

