(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of HSBC Holdings Plc’s Turkish unit was acquitted over allegations that he insulted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during anti-government protests six years ago.

An Istanbul court had accepted an indictment by prosecutor Tuncay Karcioglu on Jan. 24. HSBC’s Selim Kervanci was being investigated by the prosecutor’s office over a video he retweeted during the so-called Gezi protests in 2013. A clip he shared was from the 2004 German movie “Downfall,” set during Adolf Hitler’s last days and depicting the collapse of Nazi Germany. The indictment seen by Bloomberg alleged the video that Kervanci shared on social media offended Erdogan by drawing parallels with Hitler.

The 49-year-old banker was one of the highest-profile executives caught up in the government’s crackdown on dissent that escalated in earnest after the Gezi protests. Erdogan often describes the demonstrations as a precursor to the failed coup to remove him almost three years ago.

The freedom to publicly criticize Erdogan and his government was severely curtailed in Turkey after June 2013, when a small sit-in against the redevelopment of the Gezi Park in central Istanbul morphed into weeks of nationwide protests against the government. Restrictions against free speech grew even worse after the attempted putsch in July 2016.

