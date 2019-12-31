(Bloomberg) -- A Turkish prosecutor started an investigation against HSBC Turkey’s Chief Executive Officer Selim Kervanci for allegedly insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Cumhuriyet newspaper.

The prosecutor’s investigation relates to Kervanci’s retweet of a video during the 2013 Gezi protests, Cumhuriyet reported, without saying where it got the information. The video was from a movie, which was about the last days of Adolf Hitler and the collapse of Nazi Germany, the newspaper said.

Kervanci has given his deposition to the Istanbul police in September this year, according to Cumhuriyet. HSBC Turkey declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

In June 2013, a small sit-in against the redevelopment of the Gezi Park in central Istanbul morphed into weeks-long nationwide anti-government protests.

