(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc won its court fight against a 33.6 million-euro ($37 million) European Union antitrust fine for conspiring with other banks to rig the Euribor benchmark.

While the judges at the EU’s General Court agreed that HSBC participated in an infringement of competition, they annulled the fine for “insufficient reasoning.” The court said in a ruling Tuesday in Luxembourg that the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, failed to provide a clear explanation for how it reached the amount of the penalty.

Despite the language of the court’s written verdict, the decision represents a victory for HSBC after it bet that fighting the fine and risking an even larger sanction would pay off, rather than joining a 824.6 million-euro settlement that four other banks including Deutsche Bank AG and Societe Generale SA agreed with the EU.

HSBC’s penalty was the smallest in the trio of lenders that refused to settle and were fined a total of 485.5 million euros by the EU in 2016. The banks were penalized for breaking antitrust rules by colluding to manipulate the Euribor rate, which banks in Europe use for setting trillions of euros in lending for mortgages and other loans.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s appeal of its much larger 337.2 million-euro fine and Credit Agricole SA’s challenge of its 114.7 million-euro penalty are both still pending. Spokespeople for the banks declined to comment ahead of Tuesday’s decision.

The case has struck a nerve with the three holdouts. The Luxembourg-based General Court in March took the unusual step of closing to the public the hearing in which HSBC challenged its fine. JPMorgan and Credit Agricole also tried to block the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, from publishing the non-confidential version of the 2016 decision.

Such tactics could have allowed the companies to stall potential damage claims until the final result of their appeals. That’s because decision documents lay out how and when the companies breached antitrust rules, which is crucial evidence for assessing any compensation claim.

The ruling can be appealed to the EU’s Court of Justice, the bloc’s highest tribunal.

