(Bloomberg) -- Concern over China Huarong Asset Management Co.’s financial health is deepening among domestic investors, threatening to worsen a selloff offshore.

The firm’s 19 billion yuan note due 2022 fell 9.9% to 71.9 yuan, a record low, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The company’s dollar bonds also dropped, with a 3.75% bond due 2022 declining 4.9 cents on the dollar to 74.2 cents, its weakest level in more than a month.

China Huarong’s domestic bonds had held up better than its dollar notes since the start of April as speculation grew over a possible debt restructuring at the company. The risk now is that a loss of confidence among mainland investors may reinforce nervousness offshore, creating a downward spiral. Several of China Huarong’s dollar notes are trading near their lows reached during the depths of the initial selloff last month.

“Many factors could be involved in China Huarong’s debt resolution and it will take time for any proposal to be finalized,” said Li Gen, chief executive officer of Beijing BG Capital Management Ltd. “Although Huarong could get some liquidity support from banks, it’s still unclear whether bonds will be repaid at a discount in the long term.”

There’s been little clarity from Beijing over the distressed debt manager’s future in recent days, despite conflicting media reports about whether the central government will allow the company to default. Failure to repay its debts would upend the long-held expectation by investors that Beijing will support companies owned by the central government. That’s helping to fuel volatility in the bonds.

Caixin Media’s WeNews reported on May 12 that authorities had urged Huarong to solve its issues on its own. The New York Times said on Tuesday China’s government is “strongly committed” to making sure both foreign and domestic bondholders don’t receive full repayment of their principal.

Huarong has been repaying its maturing bonds on time and said it had seen no change in government support.

