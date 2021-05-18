(Bloomberg) -- China is planning an overhaul of China Huarong Asset Management Co. that would inflict “significant losses” on both onshore and offshore bondholders, according to a New York Times report.

Beijing is still in the early stages of the plan, the New York Times said on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter. A timetable for a full overhaul has not yet been set, the report said, and the government is likely to inject some money into a reorganized company.

China Huarong investors are scrutinizing the firm’s local bonds after some notes dropped to record lows in recent days. A significant shift in sentiment among domestic investors could prompt another selloff in the offshore bonds. Speculation about a potential debt restructuring has swirled since early April after Huarong missed a deadline to report 2020 results.

The bad-debt manager has become a closely watched proxy for China’s willingness to backstop government-owned borrowers amid a record wave of corporate defaults. Investors have grown concerned about Huarong’s financial health -- and its level of support from Beijing -- after an ill-fated expansion under former Chairman Lai Xiaomin, who was executed for crimes including bribery in January.

The firm’s dollar bonds fell, with the 5.5% bond due 2025 down 1 cent on the dollar to 73.1 cents, while the 4.5% perpetual note slumped 1.5 cents to 61.2 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. The notes were already trading lower before the report.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.