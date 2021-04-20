(Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co.’s dollar bonds dropped Tuesday after Reorg Research reported regulators are considering options for the company that include restructuring the debt of its offshore unit.

A debt restructuring is one of several options being considered and a decision is far from finalized, according to the report, which cited two people familiar with the matter. Reorg is a New York-based provider of credit data and analytics.

A representative for Huarong couldn’t immediately be reached for comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

The company’s 5.5% bond maturing in 2025 fell 12.3 cents to 75 cents on the dollar, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. A 4.5% perpetual note slumped 11.3 cents to 67.7 cents.

Huarong bonds had been rallying after China’s financial regulator said on Friday that the bad-debt manager was operating normally and had ample liquidity, its first official comments since the company jolted Asian credit markets by missing a deadline to report earnings on March 31.

“There’s very little clarity from China Huarong and regulators over the fate of offshore investors so the bonds are still vulnerable to big swings,” said Owen Gallimore, head of credit strategy at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Singapore.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.