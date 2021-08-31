(Bloomberg) -- Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd. has applied to the Hong Kong stock exchange to resume trading Wednesday.

The firm’s management believes it can ensure continued operation over the next 12 months and that it has fulfilled the resumption of guidance, according to a filing.

The company posted a first-half loss of HKD$446.5 million ($57.4 million), compared with a loss of HKD$498.1 million a year earlier. It also named Lee G. Lam as a new non-executive director.

Read more: China Huarong Set to Divulge Full Damage After Roiling Markets

Huarong’s troubles emerged in late March when the firm, controlled by the Ministry of Finance, delayed its annual report, roiling markets throughout Asia amid concerns about whether it would be able to cover its $242 billion in liabilities, including about $21 billion of offshore bonds.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.