(Bloomberg) -- A China Huarong Asset Management Co. perpetual dollar bond is set for its biggest drop since the company spooked investors about its financial health last year.

The bad-loan manager’s 4.25% perpetual note fell 10 cents on the dollar to 75 cents Wednesday afternoon, the most in about 15 months, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices. Its other dollar bonds, including some perpetuals, were largely unchanged.

The sudden plunge followed a steep drop the past week in an offshore perpetual note sold by smaller peer China Great Wall Asset Management Co. The company missed a June deadline to publish its 2021 annual report, renewing concerns over the health of the nation’s state-controlled bad-debt managers and echoing a similar delay by Huarong last year.

Huarong became a proxy for Beijing’s willingness to support state firms as authorities moved to clamp down on moral hazard. The firm’s dollar bonds plunged to distressed levels last year, roiling Asian credit markets before it eventually received a state-orchestrated bailout.

