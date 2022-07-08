(Bloomberg) -- A sudden plunge in a single dollar bond from China Huarong Asset Management Co. has triggered confusion among investors, with speculation for the cause ranging from thin liquidity to contagion from worries about an industry peer’s financial health.

The state-owned bad-debt manager’s 4.25% perpetual dollar bond fell 10.3 cents on the dollar to 74.7 cents Thursday, the biggest slump since April 2021, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. The note rebounded by 4.8 cents Friday morning, while its other offshore bonds, including similar perpetual notes, have been steady.

It’s unclear what exactly drove the selloff but some credit traders pointed to the possibility of forced selling with poor liquidity amplifying price moves. Others suggested that a big Huarong bondholder spooked by a recent bond rout in smaller peer China Great Wall Asset Management Co. may have cut its position.

Huarong’s overseas bonds have all been paid and redeemed in full when due, and the company’s operations are normal and its liquidity is stable, according to a Huarong statement to Bloomberg News Friday. After joining CITIC Group, Huarong has been focusing on its main business, reducing risks and accelerating the transformation and development of the main business, it added.

The abrupt selloff in Huarong’s perpetual bond followed a steep drop the past week in an offshore perpetual note sold by Great Wall Asset Management. The latter missed a June deadline to publish its 2021 annual report, renewing concerns over the health of the nation’s state-controlled bad-debt managers and echoing a similar delay by Huarong last year.

Huarong became a proxy for Beijing’s willingness to support state firms as authorities moved to clamp down on moral hazard. The firm’s dollar bonds plunged to distressed levels last year, roiling Asian credit markets before it eventually received a state-orchestrated bailout.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.