Huarong to Exit, Restructure Two Units to Focus on Core Business

China Huarong Asset Management Co., the country’s bad-debt manager that has roiled markets with doubts about its future, will exit and restructure two units to focus on its core businesses.

China Huarong plans a public transfer of its 70% equity in Huarong Consumer Finance to external parties, it said in a stock exchange filing on Monday. The state-owned company also intends to negotiate with the main institutional creditors of Huarong Trust’s outstanding debt to complete a “debt-to-equity swap and equity transfer”, it said.

The moves are intended to meet regulatory requirements on gradually exiting non-core businesses.

China Huarong’s shares have been suspended since it delayed the publication of its 2020 results, kicking off big swings in the company’s bonds and speculation about its future.

