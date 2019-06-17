(Bloomberg) -- Chinese brokerage Huatai Securities Co. rose 2.9% to trade at $21.10 in its London trading debut, the first under the Shanghai-London Stock Connect program.

Huatai priced its global depository receipts at $20.50 on Friday. The Nanjing-based brokerage had initially targeted a range between $20 and $24.50.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc is hoping that the link between the Shanghai and U.K. bourses will generate more listings after Brexit, while China is betting on expanded global market reach. The program, which missed the original December start, had been in the works since at least 2015, when former chancellor George Osborne visited China.

Chinese issuers have typically favored the U.S. and Hong Kong over the U.K. for listings. Huatai is the first China-based company to offer shares in London in two years. A financial training services provider called Grand Fortune High Grade debuted in London in 2017, raising about 4 million pounds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Huatai Financial Holdings and Morgan Stanley were joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners. Credit Suisse Group AG and HSBC Holdings Plc were joint bookrunners.

