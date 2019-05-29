Huawei Asks Federal Judge in Texas to Rule U.S. Ban Unlawful

(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. asked a U.S. judge in Texas to rule that a ban on federal agencies and contractors buying its equipment violates the constitution.

The company said in a filing late Tuesday that the ban disrupts its existing contracts, stigmatizes Huawei and its employees as supposed "tools" of the Chinese government, and threatens its ability to do business in the U.S.

