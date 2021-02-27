(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Canada will still support Meng Wanzhou’s “pursuit of justice and freedom” as the chief financial officer returns to the British Columbia Supreme Court for the next phase of extradition proceedings, the company said in a statement.

The court will hear arguments related to the four branches of abuse of process raised by Wanzhou’s counsel, including political motivation, unlawful detention, material omissions and misstatements and violations of customary international law. The four points argue that the extradition proceedings are an abuse of Canada’s judicial process and must be stayed.

