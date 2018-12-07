VANCOUVER -- A Chinese telecommunications executive who was arrested after an extradition request from the United States appeared in a packed courtroom in Vancouver today for a bail hearing. Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, was arrested Saturday while in transit at the city's airport.

Dressed in a dark green sweatshirt and sweatpants, she shook hands with her lawyer, David Martin, and smiled at him after she was led into court by a sheriff. The company says she faces extradition to the United States on unspecified charges.

Chinese officials have expressed concern about the arrest, with the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa calling it a serious violation of human rights, while Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang has said Canada should explain why Meng was arrested.

Canada has not providing further details about the case. Huawei is the most prestigious tech company in China and was founded by Meng's father, Ren Zhengfei. The company has said it is not aware of any wrongdoing by Meng.