Huawei Technologies Co. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is being prosecuted for fraud, a lawyer representing Canada said during a bail hearing on Friday.

The U.S. alleges that Huawei used a firm called Skycom to do business with Iran, breaching sanctions, and that Meng hid the relationship between Huawei and Skycom, according to the lawyer.

Banking institutions were induced into transactions that violated sanction laws and exposed them to risk of fines, the lawyer also said. The attorney didn’t name the banks.

Meng was arrested in Vancouver Dec. 1 at the behest of U.S. authorities for allegedly violating American sanctions on selling technology to Iran. Meng entered the courtroom in downtown Vancouver at 1:25 p.m. local time, wearing a green sweatsuit and accompanied by her lawyer. She sat at the back of the courtroom in a clear plastic cubicle. About 100 people looked on from the public gallery. She gave a thumbs up to her lawyer before proceedings began.

The hearing Friday in Vancouver is just the start of a legal process in Canada that could end with Meng being sent to the U.S. to stand trial. Even though the North American neighbors have a longstanding treaty governing extradition, it can take months, even years, for a defendant to be handed over, if at all.

The case has roiled markets already reeling from months of rising trade tension between the world’s two largest economies. The move has especially enraged China, which called for her release. Meng is one of China’s most prominent businesswomen. She is the daughter of the Ren Zhengfei, the founder of Huawei, a national champion at the forefront of President Xi Jinping’s efforts for China to be self-sufficient in strategic technologies. While the U.S. routinely asks allies to extradite drug lords, arms dealers and other criminals, detaining a major Chinese executive in this manner is unusual.

Should a judge agree to extradite Meng, she would have multiple chances to appeal the decision. She also could seek bail during the proceeding, agreeing to live in Canada while the matter is pending in the courts.