(Bloomberg) -- The lawyer for Huawei Technologies Co. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou proposed four new guarantors in an attempt to persuade the judge to release her on bail as she awaits a U.S. extradition request on fraud charges.

Justice William Ehrcke of the British Columbia Supreme Court had previously voiced doubts about Meng’s husband, Liu Xiaozong, serving as sole “surety” since he doesn’t have Canadian residency.

Meng’s lawyer, David Martin, put up four new candidates Tuesday, including a realtor for the couple’s properties in Vancouver, a former Huawei employee, a homemaker whose husband once worked for Huawei and a part-time yoga instructor. The sureties are believed to be guaranteeing a total of about C$15 million ($11.2 million), offering up their homes and retirement savings to help free Meng from the prospect of a long wait in jail.

Meng was arrested Dec. 1 at the request of U.S. authorities as she changed planes in Vancouver on her way to Mexico. The 46-year-old mother of four is accused of conspiring to defraud banks to unwittingly clear transactions linked to Iran, in violation of U.S. sanctions. The U.S. has 60 days from the arrest date to turn over its full extradition case with supporting evidence.

