(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Ltd.’s chief financial officer is seeking bank records from HSBC Holdings Plc in her bid to fight extradition to the U.S. amid allegations she tricked lenders into processing transactions that violated sanctions targeting Iran.

Meng Wanzhou asked London’s High Court to grant an order to obtain the records, which she says will show what the bank knew about Huawei’s ties to Iran-linked company Skycom that sparked the extradition request.

The 48-year-old Chinese executive was arrested in Canada on a U.S. handover request in December 2018 and later released on C$10 million bail ($7.9 million). U.S. authorities are seeking Meng, the eldest daughter of Huawei’s billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei, to face fraud charges, alleging that she misled banks into handling transactions that violated American sanctions.

At the heart of the case lies a Powerpoint presentation Meng gave to HSBC in 2013. Meng says the presentation made clear that Skycom was a business partner of Huawei and worked with the firm in sales and services in Iran, her lawyer James Lewis said in a court filing.

She hopes to use the bank’s records in “in support of her abuse of process and evidential sufficiency arguments in the extradition proceedings,” Lewis said.

HSBC didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment and a spokeswoman for Huawei declined to comment.

Meng denies any wrongdoing. Her extradition proceedings are due to start in March.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.