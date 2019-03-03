(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou has filed a civil suit against the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Canadian Border Services Agency and the federal government alleging her constitutional rights were violated when she was detained in December while on a stopover in Vancouver, CBC News said in a tweet.

To contact the reporter on this story: Edith Moy in New York at echan10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Linus Chua at lchua@bloomberg.net, Virginia Van Natta

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.