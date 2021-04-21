Trial of two Canadians detained in China hinges on Huawei case development: Senior fellow

A Canadian court granted Huawei Technologies Co. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s request to delay her extradition hearing until August so her legal team can examine potential new evidence.

British Columbia Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes ruled Wednesday that the final three weeks of arguments will now begin on or around Aug. 3. The proceeding was previously scheduled to start next week and wrap up in mid-May. Written reasons for her decision are expected shortly.

Meng’s lawyers argued this week that they needed time to review partially redacted documents being released pursuant to an agreement between Huawei and HSBC Bank Plc. The team has received some of the documents, with the others expected to arrive in four to six weeks.

The U.S. claims Meng misled HSBC about Huawei’s control of Skycom, a company doing business in Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

“It would be a denial of fundamental justice to deprive the applicant of the opportunity to lead with the best evidence available,” defense lawyer Richard Peck told the judge this week.

The defense also argued that the pandemic has caused severe travel restrictions in Canada. Counsel in the case hail from multiple provinces.

Government lawyer Robert Frater said the HSBC documents represented a time-wasting fishing expedition by Meng’s lawyers. The effort to introduce new evidence was another attempt by the defense to turn the extradition hearing into a trial that should properly be heard in the U.S., he added.

“This hearing has to come to a conclusion,” Frater told the judge.