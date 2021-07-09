A Canadian judge denied a request from Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer to admit bank records as evidence in her legal battle against extradition to the U.S.

British Columbia Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes handed down the decision orally in Vancouver on Friday. She said she’d provide reasons for her ruling later, in about 10 days.

It’s a setback for Meng Wanzhou, who has argued that the records from HSBC Holdings Plc show the U.S. handover request is fundamentally flawed and should be thrown out.

Meng, 49, the eldest daughter of Huawei’s billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei, obtained the emails and documents from HSBC under the supervision of a Hong Kong court. She was seeking to use the records in a final round of extradition hearings scheduled for August.