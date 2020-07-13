(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is poised to ban Huawei Technologies Co. from its next generation mobile networks under a two-step plan designed to protect critical communication systems from potential security threats, a person familiar with the matter said.

Under the blueprint, British phone companies will not be able to add any new Huawei components to their 5G networks by the end of the year. After that, all existing equipment made by the Shenzhen-based company would need to be removed from 5G networks by 2027, the person said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his senior ministers and top security chiefs are due to be presented with the proposal at a meeting on Tuesday, with an announcement expected later in the House of Commons.

