Huawei Files Lawsuit Against U.S. Department of Commerce

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co. filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday.

The complaint wasn’t immediately available in federal court in Washington. But the caption of the court docket indicates that the company is also suing the Bureau of Industry and Security and the Office of Export Enforcement.

The U.S. blacklisted Huawei last month, blocking it from buying U.S. software and components.

The case is Huawei v. U.S. Department of Commerce, 19-cv-1828, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

