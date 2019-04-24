(Bloomberg) -- Open discussion of a U.K. Cabinet-level meeting on an issue of national security would once have been a breach of protocol too far; inquiries would have followed, heads would likely have rolled.

But, in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, it’s become the new normal as policy decisions are consumed by ministers plotting to take her job.

The furor over so-called 5G telecommunications networks, and the potential role of China’s Huawei Technologies Co. in them, is the latest example -- and the U.K.’s spies are not happy about it.

A Tuesday afternoon meeting of the National Security Council should have been confidential. On the table was whether to impose a full ban on the Chinese telecoms giant over security concerns -- just as the U.S. has done -- or to compromise by allowing Huawei to be involved in non-sensitive elements of 5G technology.

Hours later, stories about the discussions appeared first in the Telegraph newspaper, which is popular among Tory activists, and then the Guardian, forcing May’s de facto deputy David Lidington to answer questions on Huawei in Parliament on Wednesday.

Stepping Down

By conceding that she will leave office once Brexit has been delivered, May has accelerated a leadership competition in the Conservative Party. That means policy choices are playing out against the backdrop of trying to appeal to rank-and-file members who have the final say.

Among the attendees at the NSC meeting were several of the candidates widely tipped to want the job: Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Home Secretary Sajid Javid and Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson.

The media coverage left intelligence officials rolling their eyes at the behavior of ministers. One senior agent, speaking on condition of anonymity, lamented the invasion of politics into a highly technical debate. A person familiar with the thinking of Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright, another attendee at the NSC meeting, described the incident as disappointing and embarrassing.

It’s the continuation of a recent trend in Cabinet, where discussions -- often related to Brexit -- are routinely leaked to journalists within minutes of the meetings breaking up. Ministers compete to give their version of events and appeal to colleagues and Tory members.

The situation has become so bad that ahead of an expected Cabinet showdown this month, May demanded ministers hand over their mobile phones in an attempt to stop the leaks.

