(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. isn’t a trustworthy partner to build Germany’s fifth-generation mobile networks, a representative of the country’s foreign intelligence service told a committee of lawmakers Wednesday.

Past security-relevant events involving the company are part of the reason, the representative told a federal panel. Another representative for the foreign affairs ministry, speaking at the same event, said it would be hard to work with a company that cooperates with its national secret service. The parliamentary press service reported the comments in a statement but didn’t name the officials.

“It’s above all a matter of trustworthiness,” the foreign affairs representative told the committee.

Germany’s intelligence officials have been pushing the government to keep Huawei from playing a part in the building of 5G infrastructure in the country, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News earlier this month. The officials are concerned that Huawei could help China steal German corporate secrets, the people said.

An outright ban on Huawei is seen as legally impossible, but officials in the administration are looking at tools that would have the same effect. The German government will begin auctioning 5G licenses next week. The U.S. has been pressuring its allies in Europe to ban Chinese equipment in the ultrafast networks being rolled out, amid concerns of spying.

