Huawei Lab Barred by US Regulators as Part of Crackdown on China

(Bloomberg) -- Regulators moved to bar a Huawei Technologies Co. lab from approving telecommunications gear for use in the US and proposed similar moves against other providers deemed a national security threat, including several Chinese companies.

The steps taken by the Federal Communications Commission aim to ensure that the nongovernment labs that certify wireless devices for the US market aren’t “influenced by untrustworthy actors,” Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.

The US has imposed sweeping measures during two presidential administrations to restrict Chinese technology firms, including bars by the FCC on Huawei and other Chinese telecommunications entities. US officials argue the companies could spy in the US and steal data — accusations rejected by Chinese officials.

Wednesday’s announcement concerns the labs that the FCC relies upon to make sure equipment sold in the US conforms to technical standards, including radiation limits and frequency use. The FCC last week denied a Huawei lab from taking part in the program, the agency said, without offering further details.

The proposal would prohibit companies on the so-called covered list of prohibited entities from taking part in equipment authorizations. Companies on the list include Huawei, connected-camera providers Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., as well as two-way radio maker Hytera Communications Corp.

The proposal by Rosenworcel, a Democrat, was joined by FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, a Republican, indicating it’s likely to win approval. It faces an initial vote at an FCC meeting set for May 23.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.