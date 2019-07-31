(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. offered S$100 ($73) vouchers to about 5,000 people in Singapore after its discounted Y6 Pro smartphone sold out in hours, causing crowds to form at shops offering the advertised handsets.

The sale, meant to run for three days, ended by 12:20 p.m. Friday and 10 of 27 Huawei stores in Singapore were closed for “safety and security reasons,” the company said in a Facebook post apologizing for the long lines and phone shortage. Police arrived at some shops Friday as thousands gathered to buy the Y6 Pro for S$54, more than 70% off the standard S$198 price.

Singapore’s Competition and Consumer Commission said Tuesday it was looking into whether offering the phones in limited quantities to citizens and permanent residents at least 50 years old had breached the city-state’s consumer protection law.

“Huawei should not have advertised to so many consumers about their sale of the phones at a huge discounted price when they only have limited stock in their stores,” Lim Biow Chuan, president of the Consumers Association of Singapore, a non-governmental organization, said in a post on Facebook.

Huawei did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

