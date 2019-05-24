(Bloomberg) -- Since Huawei Technologies Co. was cut off from U.S. companies by new trade restrictions, consumers around the world have been trying to understand whether the Chinese company will still be able to support its devices. In the U.K., British consumers are trading in Huawei smartphones in growing numbers, concerned that the U.S. will limit Huawei’s ability to use the Android operating system from Alphabet Inc.’s Google. In Japan and Taiwan, carriers stopped taking early orders for newer smartphone models.

In Mexico, carriers have yet to take any action. But a local restaurant, Taqueria Tachitos, sees a marketing opportunity amid the anxiety. Customers who bring in a Huawei device will get a free order of tacos al pastor (with a minimum order of 60 pesos). “We understand your pain,” the restaurant said on Facebook, alongside an image of two people hugging.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andrea Navarro in Mexico City at anavarro30@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Brendan Case at bcase4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.