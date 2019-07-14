(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. is planning to cut jobs at its U.S. subsidiary, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the situation.

The cuts are expected to affect employees at Futurewei Technologies, a U.S.-based research-and-development subsidiary of Huawei that employs about 850 people in states including Texas, California and Washington, according to the Journal. Some of the workers have already been notified of the dismissals and additional cuts could be announced soon, the newspaper reported.

The Journal cited one of the people familiar as saying hundreds of people could lose their jobs, without providing an exact number. Another person said some of Huawei’s Chinese employees in the U.S. were offered the option of returning home and staying with the company, according to the report.

Huawei declined to comment, the Journal said.

