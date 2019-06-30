(Bloomberg) -- Many are expecting a relief rally Monday after the world’s largest economies declared a truce in their trade war. In Asia, the sector that just won the biggest reprieve is tech stocks.

President Donald Trump’s decision to allow U.S. corporations to resume sales to Huawei Technologies Co., China’s largest telecommunications-equipment maker, will boost semiconductor stocks as concerns surrounding demand for memory chips ease.

Trump and Xi Call Time (For Now) on Trade War: Balance of Power

Shares of chipmakers -- among the biggest contributors to the MSCI Asia Pacific Index -- have been embroiled in the U.S. and China trade conflict for more than a year. Trump’s move to cut off supplies to Huawei in May added to the sector’s wall of worry. Volatility has soared by about 300% since its low just before the trade spat escalated.

“The lifting of a ban on the sale of technology to Chinese companies was a step beyond expectations and the market reaction come Monday will likely be positive,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management by email.

Samsung Electronics Co. -- the world’s biggest chipmaker -- and SK Hynix Inc., which are suppliers to both Huawei and U.S. companies, may rise Monday and in turn push South Korea’s benchmark Kospi index higher. Japan’s tech stocks and Taiwan’s Taiex index could also advance.

On the flipside, Huawei’s limited supply of imported chips that had helped boost China’s domestic producers last month amid Trump’s blacklist may slide Monday. Watch Unigroup Guoxin, Ingenic Semiconductor, Wuhan P&S Information Technology, Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics and Konfoong Material.

“The most fragile part of the tech sector in our view remains semiconductor names, due to the uncertainty surrounding Huawei and the entity list combined with persistent price decline in memory chips,” said Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale SA.

Here are some other sectors to watch as markets reopen Monday:

China Stocks

China investors can finally turn their focus elsewhere after a highly anticipated meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and Trump showed some progress on trade. Fund managers weren’t expecting much as the two leaders met Saturday at the Group of 20 summit in Japan. But an agreement to resume negotiations will be welcomed by investors.

China Traders Gear Up for Relief Rally, Though Caution Prevails

Chinese video surveillance giants could rally -- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. -- after the U.S. and China agreed to resume negotiations. Last month, the U.S. administration considered barring both companies from purchasing U.S. technology.

The DMZ Meet

Trump’s brief crossing of the North Korean border in the Demilitarized Zone and an agreement to restart stalled nuclear talks in a historic meeting with Kim Jong Un may also move defense-related stocks:

South Korea’s so-called ‘‘peace stocks’’: Hyundai Rotem, Hyundai Engineering, Hyundai Elevator, Namhae Chemical, Ssangyong Cement, HDC Hyundai Development, Korea Gas, Kepco Engineering, Kepco, Ananti, LS Industrial, Green Cross

Japan: Ishikawa Seisakusho, Howa Machinery, Hosoya Pyro-Engineering, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Japan

Watch auto stocks as Japan and the U.S. agreed to speed up trade talks after Trump last month threatened to raise auto tariffs on Tokyo. The U.S. is Japan’s largest export market after China and its biggest car customer. Companies to keep an eye on include: Toyota Motor, Honda Motor, Nissan Motor, Isuzu, Hino and Subaru.

As disputes over wording on climate change and trade became a focus at the G-20, a Japanese stock that could bear the brunt of any issues on this front is Hitachi Zosen. There are more than 370 waste-to-power plants operating in Japan, according to the environment ministry’s Kurisu. Japanese companies including Hitachi are producing and exporting the facilities.

South Korea

President Moon Jae-in’s meeting with Trump on Sunday could also give Korea’s stocks a jolt Monday:

Auto stocks and their suppliers: Kia Motors, Hyundai Motor, SL Corp., Hyundai Wia, Mando Corp and Hankook Tire

Korean steel: Posco

Southeast Asia

Vietnam’s recent fame as a big winner of the U.S.-China trade war, putting itself in Trump’s crosshairs, may lead to some moves in the nation’s stock market: Kinh Bac City, Gemadept, Thanh Cong Textile, Vietnam National Textile & Garment Group, FPT Corp., Mobile World.

Skepticism

With no real trade deal in place, some aren’t convinced the relief rally expected on Monday will last.

“The reprieve may be short-lived and there is still no guarantee that a deal can be reached or even that any deal would completely address all of the differences that have driven investor anxieties, particularly when it comes to technology and the enforcement of a possible deal,” JPMorgan’s Craig said.

--With assistance from Naoto Hosoda, Kurt Schussler and Min Jeong Lee.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Jackie Edwards in Sydney at jedwards160@bloomberg.net;Abhishek Vishnoi in Singapore at avishnoi4@bloomberg.net;Amanda Wang in Shanghai at twang234@bloomberg.net;Heejin Kim in Seoul at hkim579@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Stanley James

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.