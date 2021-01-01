(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. added Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s games back to its app store after the two technologies companies negotiated an agreement.

“We will continue to work together to bring better experience and service to Tencent game community,” a spokesperson for Tencent said Friday.

The games were removed after Tencent made a “big change” on Dec. 31 to how the companies work with each other, according to an official announcement posted on Huawei’s gaming app. It didn’t elaborate on details of the change.

While most smartphones in China use Google’s Android operating system, the U.S. company’s Play store isn’t available and apps are instead sold by mainland manufacturers and others. Huawei was the biggest smartphone maker in the country during the September quarter with 43% of shipments, according to Counterpoint Research.

