(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. continued to bolster its lobbying operation in Washington even though a spending surge hasn’t dented restrictions on its ability to do business in the U.S.

The Shenzhen-based company spent $1.4 million on lobbying in the third quarter, a 29.2% increase from its sharp uptick in spending the previous quarter. That puts the company’s expenditure up 1,270% from the third quarter of 2020.

Huawei is still fighting rules prohibiting U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms deemed to pose a national security risk. Huawei previously said that prohibitions from the Federal Communications Commission were “misguided and unnecessarily punitive.”

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer, returned to China in September after nearly three years under house arrest in Vancouver fighting extradition to the U.S. on fraud charges. She struck a deferred prosecution agreement with U.S. authorities to resolve the criminal charges against her.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.