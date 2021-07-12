Huawei Says It Has Settled Patent Lawsuits With Verizon in Texas

(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. and Verizon Communications Inc. agreed in the midst of a federal jury trial in Texas to end two patent-infringement lawsuits over royalties on telecommunications technology.

The terms of the agreement, according to Huawei spokesman Randall Jensen, are confidential. Verizon representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A trial began last week in Marshall, Texas, in Huawei’s case against Verizon over claims it is using Huawei’s patented networking technology without a license. It was the first of two scheduled trials this year over lawsuits Huawei filed last year against Verizon, the biggest U.S. mobile carrier.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Monday approved the joint motion to dismiss the cases, filed Sunday by the companies.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.