Huawei Seeks to Raise Investment in Foreign Universities: FT
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Huawei plans to increase investment in foreign universities even as U.S. lawmakers urge institutions to cut ties with the Chinese telecommunications company, FT reports, citing board director William Xu.
- Huawei spends more than $300m a year on university funding and partnerships
- Xu: "Our collaborations with universities, especially in basic research not only will not stop but will increase"
- More than 80% of Huawei's investment in U.S. universities is categorized as "gift money" or "funding money" with no conditions attached, Xu said
