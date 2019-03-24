(Bloomberg) -- Huawei plans to increase investment in foreign universities even as U.S. lawmakers urge institutions to cut ties with the Chinese telecommunications company, FT reports, citing board director William Xu.

Huawei spends more than $300m a year on university funding and partnerships

Xu: "Our collaborations with universities, especially in basic research not only will not stop but will increase"

More than 80% of Huawei's investment in U.S. universities is categorized as "gift money" or "funding money" with no conditions attached, Xu said

