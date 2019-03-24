(Bloomberg) -- Huawei plans to increase investment in foreign universities even as U.S. lawmakers urge institutions to cut ties with the Chinese telecommunications company, FT reports, citing board director William Xu.

  • Huawei spends more than $300m a year on university funding and partnerships
  • Xu: "Our collaborations with universities, especially in basic research not only will not stop but will increase"
  • More than 80% of Huawei's investment in U.S. universities is categorized as "gift money" or "funding money" with no conditions attached, Xu said

To contact the reporter on this story: Lee Spears in New York at lspears3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Lauren Berry at lberry4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.