(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. ramped up spending on Washington lobbyists last quarter as a U.S. ban on the company’s equipment means it would be left out of projects associated with the billions Congress plans to spend on infrastructure.

Huawei spent $1.06 million in the second quarter of 2021, up from $180,000 in the first quarter this year, according to disclosures filed Tuesday. The company listed broadband and infrastructure bills as specific interests, as well as trade and a digital privacy measure.

Huawei didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Joe Biden extended a 2019 executive order from his predecessor prohibiting U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms deemed to pose a national security risk, including Huawei.

That means the Chinese equipment maker would be left out of the $65 billion that Congress plans to spend on expanding broadband access as part of a $579 billion bipartisan infrastructure plan.

Read More: FCC Broadens Huawei, ZTE ‘Rip and Replace’ Reimbursement Rules

Congress also last year appropriated $1.8 billion to help remove and replace any Huawei gear currently in use. The Federal Communication Commission approved the program earlier this month.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.