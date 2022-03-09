(Bloomberg) --

Huawei Technologies Co.’s U.K. non-executive directors have stepped down after the Chinese telecommunications giant didn’t condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Andrew Cahn, a former senior civil servant, and Ken Olisa, a technology and financial entrepreneur, felt their positions were untenable in light of the company’s silence, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.

“Both have shown strong support for Huawei’s commitment to the U.K. and have helped uphold the highest standards of corporate governance and we thank them for their invaluable guidance,” a Huawei spokesman said, confirming the resignations.

This isn’t the first time the telecom company has seen U.K. board members depart due to geopolitical concerns. Former BP Plc CEO John Browne stepped down in 2020 as countries including the U.K. and U.S. moved to exclude Huawei from next generation 5G wireless networks on concerns about national security.

Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith attacked the company earlier this week for “likely helping Putin.” Huawei has major contracts supplying Russia’s telecom networks.

Huawei’s U.K. board is distinct from its group level board. The departures were first reported by Sky News.

