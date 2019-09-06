(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. announced an update to its P30 Pro smartphone and said it would run the latest version of Google’s Android software in some regions.

It’s the company’s first major update to a flagship phone since the imposition of U.S. export restrictions, which forced Huawei to slash projections for annual revenue at its consumer devices business by about $10 billion. Since the product is an update to an existing model, it may be able to ship with updated software from Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

The phone will be available in two new colors when it goes on sale Sept. 20. But Huawei Consumer Chief Executive Officer Richard Yu didn’t say which territories would include the Android 10 operating system out of the box.

Yu made the announcement onstage at the start of the IFA technology conference in Berlin. A spokesman for the Chinese company told Bloomberg the updated P30 Pro would indeed run Android 10, but that the company will only reveal which specific regions can run the latest OS “in the coming days.”

Yu also said Huawei will unveil a new smartphone on Sept. 19 in Munich.

