Huawei Uses Trump-Linked Firm to Say U.S. Defies the Rule of Law

(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. has turned to a law firm with close ties to the Trump administration, Jones Day, for its constitutional challenge to the U.S. law barring the Chinese company’s equipment from certain networks over national security concerns.

The lead lawyer on the case, Glen Nager, an appellate law specialist at Jones Day, hails from the same Washington office as Don McGahn, who served as counsel for the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and later as White House counsel. The firm, one of the world’s largest, continues to do work for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign and also has supplied about a dozen lawyers to posts in the president’s administration.

Two other lawyers working on Huawei’s case, Andrew Lipman and Russell Blau, are from Morgan Lewis & Bockius’s Washington office, where they are partners with Trump’s long-time tax attorney, Sheri Dillon.

Representatives of Jones Day and Morgan Lewis didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

To contact the reporter on this story: Peter Blumberg in San Francisco at pblumberg1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Wollman at ewollman@bloomberg.net, Steve Stroth

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.