More tech layoffs kick off 2024. Here's what that could mean for the rest of the year

Hudson's Bay Co. has announced layoffs as part of a "realignment" of its organizational structure.

The company says fewer than 100 people are affected, representing less than one per cent of its workforce.

It says the organization is "right-sizing" to the ensure the long-term success of its business, citing pressures in the Canadian retail sector.

The move comes almost exactly a year after Hudson's Bay laid off 250 people in corporate roles.

It was the company's second round of cutbacks in 2023, with about 250 other people laid off that January as well.

The layoffs that year were also blamed on heavy economic pressures in the retail industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.