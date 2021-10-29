Oct 29, 2021
Hudson Yards Developer Snaps Up Three Sites from Spitzer’s Firm
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Related Cos., lead developer of Manhattan’s Hudson Yards, is taking over three lots in the area from former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer’s company.
Related bought a 99.9% stake in the sites -- 511 W. 35th St., 506 W. 36th St. and 512 W. 36th St. -- for $77 million, according to property records. Spitzer Enterprises will keep the remaining interest.
A representative for Related declined to comment. Spitzer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The $25 billion Hudson Yards project has transformed Manhattan’s far west side with giant skyscrapers that have drawn major financial and technology tenants. KKR & Co., Wells Fargo Securities and Facebook are among companies with offices in the development.
Earlier this month, KKR bought a majority stake in the observation deck at 30 Hudson Yards, the highest viewing platform in the Western hemisphere.
Spitzer’s real estate projects include an apartment complex in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood with more than 850 units. Just before the pandemic hit, Related, Spitzer, Atria Senior Living and Welltower Inc. teamed up to develop a senior-living community at Hudson Yards.
The transaction was first reported by the Real Deal.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.