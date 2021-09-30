(Bloomberg) -- A sharp slump in tin saw the metal record its biggest plunge in a decade, before quickly recovering the loss, fueling speculation in the market of an erroneous trade or technical error on the exchange.

Metals markets were already under pressure Thursday, when tin slid almost 9% within seconds to $31,305 a ton, an analysis of LME trade data shows. That took prices down as much as 12% for the day, the most since 2011, before tin rebounded back to where it had been a few moments earlier.

Tin is the most illiquid main market on the London Metal Exchange, and is known for its volatile price swings. But the scale of the move and the speed of the rebound prompted speculation among brokers that it could be down to trader error.

A spokeswoman for the LME couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

